Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash over weekend

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the 1300 block of Chinquapin Grove Road at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a release from SCSO, investigators found that Sierra McGrady, 35 of Bluff City, was traveling westbound in a 2001 Ford Mustang on Chinquapin Grove Road when the vehicle’s right-side tires dropped off the side of the road.

After re-entering the roadway, the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a 2006 Chevrolet head-on.

McGrady was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a local hospital with injuries.