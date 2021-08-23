Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash over weekend

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the 1300 block of Chinquapin Grove Road at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a release from SCSO, investigators found that Sierra McGrady, 35 of Bluff City, was traveling westbound in a 2001 Ford Mustang on Chinquapin Grove Road when the vehicle’s right-side tires dropped off the side of the road.

After re-entering the roadway, the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a 2006 Chevrolet head-on.

McGrady was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss