BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) hosted its annual “Toys from Cops” event on Saturday morning, where thousands of local children were gifted a bag full of toys.

The day of festivities took place at Sullivan Central Middle School, and the SCSO handed out gifts in a drive-thru format. Santa Claus himself made an appearance to visit with attending families.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told News Channel 11 that families were lined up in their vehicles early Saturday morning to receive toy bags, which he said totaled up to around $100 worth of gifts each.

“It’s just really exploded, I think because of the economy,” he said. “I know last year we did over 4,000 kids, so I can probably see more than that this year. You can already see we’ve got a big line. They were lined up at 7:30 this morning.”

Sheriff Cassidy said that the SCSO strives to make the Toys from Cops event a fun and inviting interaction with local kids and parents.

“Sometimes these children or these adults may not have a good interaction with law enforcement,” he said. “So, this is a great interaction. We’re here for you. We’re here for our community. We want your kids to, you know, bring smiles on their faces and joy in their hearts.”

The car line began with children in the Sullivan County School System who have been identified by the help of school counselors as underserved, whether it be reduced lunch recipients or other indicators. The SCSO said that after invited families received their gifts, all Sullivan County families with kids were welcome to attend and receive a toy bag.