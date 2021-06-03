Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office holds annual blood drive in honor of Sergeant Steve Hinkle

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up to honor a fallen sergeant.

The third annual Sergeant Steve Hinkle Memorial Blood Drive started at 9 a.m. Thursday and runs until 5 p.m. at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Blountville.

Hinkle worked as a sheriff’s deputy in Sullivan County for nearly 30 years. He was shot in the line of duty in February of 2019 while responding to a welfare check.

Appointments for the Hinkle Memorial Drive are preferred but not required. To schedule an appointment, call 423-279-6064.