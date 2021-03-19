Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office hiring SROs

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire school resource officers (SROs) to serve in county schools.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, have POST certification, and pass all required health and background screenings.

The sheriff’s office says starting pay is $16.78 per hour and benefits include medical, dental, vision, and life insurance plus a retirement plan.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy says SROs will go through active shooter, basic SWAT, and basic criminal investigations training.

Applications can be picked up at the records window at the sheriff’s office in Blountville between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on April 1.