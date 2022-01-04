Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office captain graduates FBI academy

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On December 16th, Captain Jeremiah Lane added another achievement to his resume after graduating from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy.

Lane, accompanied by men and women from 41 states, the District of Columbia, a total of 3 countries, five military organizations and seven federal civilian organizations, successfully completed the 10-week program after demonstrating the required skills to further protect his country.

According to a release from Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, the 24-year law enforcement veteran began his career as a reserve deputy before moving through the ranks to his latest role as the captain of the patrol division. After a storied career, Lane decided to set his sights on a new goal.

The captain secured his spot in the program’s 280th Session and is now certified to conduct daily activities associated with the federal agency.

The FBI Academy prepares individuals through a comprehensive course that details expertise in: intelligence theory, terrorism, mindsets, management science, behavioral science, communication and forensic science.

After completing the program, attendees are able to then join one of the 16,000 agencies offered throughout the bureau’s landscape.

The release shows Lane has filled many hats throughout his career, he has now added yet another feather to that very same hat.