SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help to secure more funding for its K-9 unit.

The sheriff’s office posted on Twitter asking people to vote for the Aftermath K-9 Grant. You can vote every 24 hours.

Help our K9 Unit by voting for them in the Aftermath K9 Grant. You can vote every 24 hours. Thanks for your support!https://t.co/2x1dO270B3 — SCSO (@SCSO_1780) October 30, 2019

Agencies across the Southeast region are competing.

