Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help identifying woman in relation to stolen vehicle

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a woman they believe may have seen things related to a vehicle theft.

According to a post from SCSO, the vehicle was stolen on February 28 in the area of Shipp Springs Road in Kingsport.

The post says video surveillance from a home next door captured the image of a woman on the neighboring property that night.

Investigators believe she may have seen something and ask anyone with information regarding her to call Detective Robert Clemons at 423-279-7506