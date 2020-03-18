1  of  5
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church Johnson City Defensive Driving School St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton Tri-Cities Christian School

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help identifying woman in relation to stolen vehicle

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a woman they believe may have seen things related to a vehicle theft.

According to a post from SCSO, the vehicle was stolen on February 28 in the area of Shipp Springs Road in Kingsport.

The post says video surveillance from a home next door captured the image of a woman on the neighboring property that night.

Investigators believe she may have seen something and ask anyone with information regarding her to call Detective Robert Clemons at 423-279-7506

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss