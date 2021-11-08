Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing 15-year-old

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

According to the sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Amber Burke of Kingsport was last seen in the early afternoon hours of Nov. 6.

The sheriff’s office says it is unknown how Burke left her home, but she could be in the company of others.

Burke is described as 5’1″ inch tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. The sheriff’s office reports that she was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored jeans, and red shoes.

Anyone with information about Burke’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.