Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy expresses condolences after learning of former sheriff’s death

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson worked more than 40 years in law enforcement, serving as the county sheriff for 20 years.

Saturday night, News Channel 11 learned the former sheriff had died in the hospital.

Upon discovering Anderson’s death, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy released a statement on Sunday morning expressing his condolences and remembering Anderson as a passionate and giving man.

I was saddened to hear about the passing of former Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson Saturday evening. Wayne was passionate about serving the community, especially those most vulnerable. He created several programs aimed at helping at-risk children, such as ‘Toys From Cops.’ Wayne accomplished a lot during his time as Sheriff, and his service to this department and county won’t be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Peggy, and all of his family.

News Channel 11 will continue to follow updates on arrangements as they become available.