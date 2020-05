SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Seniors at Sullivan East High School were able to cross the finish line at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.

This as the World’s Fastest Half-Mile continues to hold celebrations for students.

After their celebration, it was Sullivan Central’s turn.

They also took to the track, honking and cheering as graduates received their diplomas.

Seniors at Sullivan North and Sullivan South high schools will also honored on Sunday for their accomplishments