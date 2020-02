SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to illness.

According to Sullivan County Assistant Director of Schools Angie Buckles, the district will be closed for the remainder of the week on Thursday and Friday.

Buckles said several teachers were out on Wednesday, which was supposed to be a parent-teacher conference day.

To see a full list of school systems that are closed in the region, click here.