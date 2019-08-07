Sullivan County schools to receive 100 bulletproof backpacks in honor of Sgt. Steve Hinkle

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County School System will be receiving 100 bulletproof backpacks from the Blue Blood Brotherhood and ShotStop Ballistics.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the two organizations worked in connection with Sheriff Jeff Cassidy to ensure the donation.

Tuesday Browning, Co-Founder of the Blue Blood Brotherhood, said after they heard about the death of Sergeant Steve Hinkle, they felt like they had to do something for the community.

Sgt. Hinkle, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in February, was a former School Resource Officer.

A presentation will be made by the two organizations at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Friday, August 9 at 11:00 a.m.

Blue Blood Brotherhood is an organization that works to provide help for families of fallen officers, as well as helping officers with injuries and PTSD. They work to aid both active and retired officers.

StopShot Ballistics is an armor technology developer. Their BallisticBoard bulletproof backpacks that are being donated have reportedly been tested to withstand multiple shots from rifles and handguns.