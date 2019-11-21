Sullivan County Schools to have increased police presence in response to recent threats in region

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County Schools will see an increased police presence after social media threats have circulated in the region.

The Sullivan County Department of Education posted on Thursday morning, saying the addition of the police presence was done out of an abundance of caution.

There was no word on how many days the schools would see the increased presence.

The post did not indicate that any threats had been made towards any Sullivan County Schools.