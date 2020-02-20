1  of  25
Sullivan County Schools dismissing half-day Thursday

Local

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County Schools will be dismissing early on a half-day schedule on Thursday, February 20.

The earliest dismissal will be East Middle at 10:20 a.m., and the last schools to dismiss will be Bluff City Elementary and Emmett Elementary School at 12:10 p.m.

To see the specific closing times of each individual school, click here.

All evening and afternoon school activities are canceled for Thursday.

Sullivan County Schools will be operating on a 2-hour delay on Friday.

