Sullivan County Schools names West Ridge band director

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Schools announced Friday that Heath Hopper will serve as director of bands at West Ridge High School when the new school opens next year.

Hopper has been the band director at Sullivan South High School since 2018. He has a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Mississippi and a master’s in education from Florida State University.

The school system says Hopper is also a drill writer and consultant for high schools and performing arts groups throughout the Southeast.

West Ridge is slated to open in August 2021 and will combine students from Sullivan Central, Sullivan North, and Sullivan South high schools.