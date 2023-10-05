BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County school system has been invited to join a lawsuit against social media companies.

During a Board of Education meeting Thursday night, Director of Schools Chuck Carter told board members about joining litigation filed by another Tennessee school district, Clarksville-Montgomery Schools, against companies like Meta — the parent company of Facebook Instagram, and WhatsApp — as well as TikTok, Snapchat, Google, and YouTube.

Carter shared a letter he received from one of the law firms involved in the lawsuit.

“School systems across the country are filing litigation like this because of the countless hours they are having to devote to counseling, discipline, and other issues stemming from the effects of social media on teenage minds,” the letter states.

Carter told the board the lawsuit is similar to the one Sullivan County and other local school districts participating in against electronic cigarette company Juul.

According to the letter, there would be no fees or upfront costs for the school district to join the lawsuit. Fees would be paid out of the district’s share of a settlement if there is one.

No action was taken on the matter during the board meeting, but Carter told board members to expect more information from the school board’s attorney regarding the lawsuit.

Joining the lawsuit would require the school board’s approval.