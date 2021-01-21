Sullivan County Schools dismissing early Thursday due to weather, buses to return bus riders home

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County Schools have announced students will be returning home early on Thursday.

According to the Sullivan County Department of Education, buses that were on their way to schools have been asked to pull over and return students home once the roads are safe.

Families will receive a call from their school principal alerting them as to when the bus with their student on it has left the school.

Student drivers will be released from schools at the same time as the buses.

Parents wishing to pick up their children at the schools may do so.

Earlier, the department had posted telling staff and students who had not left for school yet to stay at home.

