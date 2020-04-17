Sullivan County Schools approaching graduation, prom decisions proactively

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – “I don’t think anyone expected it to be like this,” Sullivan Central senior Avery Lemming said.

You can’t help but feel bad for high school seniors right now.

“It’s tough I never thought I’d be in this situation when my senior year started you go through it and make the most out of a bad situation,” Sullivan South senior Ben Diamond said.

High school proms and graduations are where lifelong memories are made.

“High school graduation is just something you look forward and it’s just like your final goodbye to everyone I guess,” Lemming said.

But this year’s seniors might still be able to make these memories.

“We just think that it’s really important that any decisions that we make concerning graduation that we get meaningful input from our graduation seniors,” Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox said.

Sullivan County Schools is including the four high school principals and the seniors in its decision making process for these events.

“Principals will do video conferencing with some of their student leaders and then we will bring a representation of each of the four high schools into a conference so that my staff and I and the principals will talk with them just to try and generate the best ideas,” Cox said.

Some of those ideas: a graduation later in the summer if health guidelines allow it, or a virtual ceremony.

“I would be fine with having a virtual graduation just to say that I had one obviously it’s not the same as walking across the stage,” Flemming said.

It’s a proactive approach to a difficult, sad problem. It’s a fair approach; it’s the kids’ celebration after all.

“I just hope that all the decisions that we make are, as we look back on this we’ll be able to say that we did the very best that we could for our students,” Cox said.

