Sullivan County Schools announces graduation dates

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Schools has announced the dates for this year’s high school graduation ceremonies.

All four of the county’s graduations will take place either on Thursday, May 13 or Friday, May 14.

Sullivan North’s and Sullivan South’s graduations will take place on that Thursday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively.

Sullivan Central’s and Sullivan East’s graduations will take place the following day at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively.

These will be the final graduation ceremonies for Sullivan Central, Sullivan North, and Sullivan South before they are consolidated into the new West Ridge High School, which will open this fall.

The school system did not release any further details about graduation plans.