SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Kingsport Police Department (KPD) are warning drivers to stay off the roads.

Sullivan County

The SCSO stated in a news release Tuesday that while road crews have worked overnight and into the morning to prepare routes, the quickly falling temperatures and snow showers have led to dangerous conditions.

“For safety reasons, those that do not have to be out on the roads should stay off of them if possible,” the SCSO stated.

According to the sheriff’s office, “several crashes” have been reported in the county since Monday.

“They have been spread across Sullivan County and not in any particular area,” the release states. “One area in particular that caused issues [Tuesday] morning was the river bridge on Highway 11E in Bluff City.”

The SCSO asks that anyone who does have to drive anywhere use extra caution and expect longer driving time. Anyone on the road should increase following distances and drive slowly.

Kingsport

The KPD warned residents Tuesday morning that a high volume of emergency service calls could mean delayed response times.

The police department cited power lines down on Rock Springs Road, a frozen-over Cox Hollow Road and Interstate 26 traffic hazards as just some of the most dangerous areas in the city.

All drivers are asked to avoid those areas, and police ask that Kingsport residents remain at home if possible.

Travelers should also take precautions and pack emergency items like blankets, flashlights, food and water in their vehicles.