Sullivan County resolution authorizing sales tax increase referendum withdrawn

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A resolution that would have authorized a referendum to raise the sales tax in Sullivan County has been withdrawn.

County Commissioner Sam Jones withdrew the measure during Thursday night’s commission meeting.

The resolution called for equalizing the sales tax in Kingsport, Bristol, and unincorporated areas of the county. The sales tax rate is currently 2.5 percent in Kingsport and 2.25 percent in Bristol and unincorporated areas of the county, in addition to the state’s 7 percent sales tax.

Under Jones’s proposal, a referendum would have been held on setting the county tax rate at 2.75 percent in the county and both cities.

