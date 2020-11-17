Sullivan County Regional Health Dept. offering free flu vaccines Nov. 19 at 2 locations

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is taking steps to make sure the region is protected from the flu this season.

According to a release from the health department, there will be two drive-thru locations in Sullivan County participating in the “Fight Flu TN” 2020 vaccination event on November 19.

Vaccinations are free of charge, according to the release.

The vaccines will be available at the Bristol Motor Spedway North Entrance Parking Lot from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

They will also be available at Sullivan Central High School from noon until 3 p.m.

The CDC and Sullivan County Regional Health Department advise that everyone over the age of six months receive an annual flu shot.