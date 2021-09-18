Sullivan County Regional Health Dept. announces change to COVID-19 testing location

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department has announced they will be making a change to the COVID-19 testing location in Kingsport.

According to a statement sent from the SCRHD, the testing location in Kingsport will be closed starting Monday, Sept. 20.

Testing for COVID-19 will still be available at the Blountville Health Department, located at 154 Blountville Bypass in Blountville, Tenn. from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information regarding COVID-19, vaccines, testing and more, visit the Sullivan County Regional Health Department website.

