Sullivan County Regional Health Department reopening July 6

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will return to offering its usual health services at limited capacity on July 6.

This applies to both the Blountville location at 154 Blountville Bypass and the Kingsport location at 1041 E. Sullivan St.

The Blountville location’s hours include weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Kingsport location is open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

According to the press release, the primary focus for appointment will include child immunizations and school-related health needs.

Family planning services are currently only offered at the Kingsport location.

WIC appointments will continue over the phone.

Masks and social distancing practices will be required by clients in the building, and temperature checks will continue for all those entering the facilities.

Call 423-279-2777 for appointments. For more information, visit the health department’s website by CLICKING HERE.