Sullivan County Regional Health Department makes changes to COVID services

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is making a few changes to its COVID-19 services.

According to social media posts from SCRHD, the Pfizer booster vaccine will be available at Blountville and Kingsport health departments starting on Monday, Sept. 27.

Those who have completed the original series of vaccinations will be eligible for the booster after six months. The booster is currently only being offered to those who are older in age or have underlying medical conditions.

Reference the SCRHD Facebook post below for a complete list of eligibility factors.

Another social media post from the SCRHD states that in addition to offering the Pfizer booster vaccine, the SCRHD will no longer be offering drive-through testing at the Blountville location starting on Monday, Sept. 27. Take-home tests will be available at both locations while supplies last, just call upon arrival and a kit will be brought out to you.

