Sullivan County receiving $326,700 highway safety grant

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County is set to receive a grant to keep roadways safe through funding traffic enforcement.

On Wednesday, State Rep. John Crawford (R-Bristol/Kingsport) and State Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) announced the new funding for roadway safety.

According to a release from the Tennessee House Republican Caucus, the funds will go to law enforcement agencies to be used for traffic services as well as alcohol and impaired driving enforcement.

The grant will give the Kingsport Police Department $64,000, the Bristol Tenn. Police Department $35,000 and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office $60,000. In addition, the Tennessee district attorney general of the 2nd Judicial District will receive $167,700 to prosecute drunk drivers.

“These grants will help upgrade local efforts to make our roads safer and to protect our citizens from those who drink and drive,” said Lundberg.

“We appreciate the Tennessee Highway Safety Office as well as our local law enforcement agencies that work hard every day to keep our citizens safe,” Crawford added.

The release states that the funds will be distributed by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. In order for a grant to be provided, agencies must meet, “data-driven criteria and highway safety standards.” The release also says that all applications submitted for the grants must be in line with the THSO’s mission to reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities.