Sullivan County man pleads guilty to indecent exposure charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Sullivan County man has pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent exposure.

According to court documents obtained by News Channel 11, Brett Staubus purposely exposed himself in a Dollar General on Highway 126 in Bristol, Tennessee on two separate occasions during May 2021.

Court documents state that the acts were witnessed by two women, as well as store employees.

Staubus pleaded guilty to two class B misdemeanors and was given a one-year suspended sentence, which consists of two consecutive six-month sentences.

Staubus is also required to take a psychological evaluation and will be added to the sex offender registry.