SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Schools (SCS) are set to host their first annual ‘Showcase’ event in March and April.

According to a release from SCS, students, stakeholders and community members are invited to tour the Sullivan County school system, as faculty members highlight upcoming projects and academic learning spaces for students.

“We hope our community will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to see the exciting things happening in Sullivan County Schools,” the release states.

Each K-12 school will preview campus life, current programs, classrooms and potential plans — schools are each given one night to showcase.

2022 Showcase schedule

March 8: West Ridge, 6-8 P.M.

March 10: Central Heights, 5:30-7 P.M.

March 14: Indian Springs Elementary, 5:30-7 P.M.

March 15: Miller Perry Elementary, 5-7 P.M.

March 21: Marry Hughes Elementary, 5-7 P.M.

April 5: Emmett Elementary, 5-7 P.M.

April 5: Sullivan Heights Middle, 6-8 P.M.

April 6: Rock Springs Elementary, 6-8:00 P.M.

April 6: Central Middle/Innovation Academy, 5-7:00 P.M.

April 7: Sullivan East Middle, 6-8:00 P.M.

April 11: Sullivan Elementary, 5:00-7:00 P.M.

April 12: Holston Elementary, 5:00-7:00 P.M.

April 14: Sullivan East High, 6-8:00 P.M. (Fine Arts Festival)

April 14: Ketron Elementary, 6-8:00 P.M.

For more information, please visit http://www.sullivank12.net/sullivan-county-spring-showcase-2022/