Sullivan County patrol vehicles now equipped with AEDs

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office patrol officers are now equipped with a device that can save someone’s life in a medical emergency.

The sheriff’s office says automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, have been placed in the department’s patrol vehicles.

The sheriff’s office says the AEDs will provide a better chance of survival to those experiencing a heart-related medical emergency.

“I am pleased that we have been able to provide these life-saving devices for our citizens,” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in a news release. “This is another level of care that is critical in the rural areas of Sullivan County”.

AEDs are used to help those suffering from cardiac arrest. The devices can monitor and analyze a person’s heart rhythm and deliver an electrical shock if necessary to keep the heart beating.