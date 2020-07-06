Sullivan County officials to discuss proposed merger of Weaver Pike and Holston Utility

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County leaders are meeting to discuss the future of a pair of utility districts.

They’ll be discussing the proposed merger between Weaver Pike and Holston Utility.

The meeting is open to the public and will take place in the commission room inside the Sullivan County courthouse at 3 p.m.

If approved, the agencies will combine to form the “South Fork Utility District.”

Both Holston and Weaver Pike were previously under state investigation.

District Attorney General Barry Staubus told News Channel 11 back in December that both agencies were being investigated for financial impropriety.