Sullivan County officials rescue driver along flooded road in Blountville

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was rescued along Buncombe Road in Blountville early Thursday morning.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were all on the scene along Buncombe Road.

Sullivan County VFD was called to the scene just after 4 a.m.

The driver was rescued from what officials say is about five feet of water on the road. The truck has been recovered from the street.

The driver had made it to the roof of his tuck but was not injured and is now safe.

Drivers are asked to avoid the road and surrounding area if possible.

THP once again reminds people to “TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.”

