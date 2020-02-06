Sullivan County officials rescue driver along flooded road in Blountville

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was rescued along Buncombe Road in Blountville early Thursday morning.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were all on the scene along Buncombe Road.

Sullivan County VFD was called to the scene just after 4 a.m.

Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a water rescue on Buncombe Rd. in Blountville. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/uDyaK2JoHg — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) February 6, 2020

Flooding concerns continue to worsen. A man was rescued from a pickup truck on Buncombe Road in Blountville this morning. Driver is ok. Water continues to rise. @KristenOGallant will have a live report coming up on @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/PEJezbDNH5 — Ted Overbay (@overbay_ted) February 6, 2020

The driver was rescued from what officials say is about five feet of water on the road. The truck has been recovered from the street.

The driver had made it to the roof of his tuck but was not injured and is now safe.

Drivers are asked to avoid the road and surrounding area if possible.

THP once again reminds people to “TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.”