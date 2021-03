BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder.

Johnny Royston Jr. received his sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Royston was charged with the 2017 shooting death of 44-year-old Rowdy Yates. He was captured after a three-day manhunt.

The Sullivan County district attorney’s office says Royston was also sentenced to an additional 25 years of probation for other crimes committed.