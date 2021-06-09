Sullivan County murder suspect bonds out of jail

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman charged with murder in Sullivan County is out of jail on bond.

Misty Magic James bonded out of the Sullivan County Jail on Wednesday.

James was charged with murder and aggravated burglary after investigators say she admitted on a recording to shooting 60-year-old Trina Jones.

Court documents also say James admitted to leaving a black duffel bag in the home and stated her intent to steal items from the home.

James made her first court appearance in the case on Tuesday.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 6.