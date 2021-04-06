Sullivan County middle and high school memorabilia to be sold Saturday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Memorabilia from Sullivan County middle and high schools will be sold on Saturday, according to a post from the Sullivan County Department of Education.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at locations in the South, Central and North school locations.

Some examples of the memorabilia to be sold include trophies, plaques and pictures.

The items will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis, according to the post.

The post said cash only will be accepted, and items will not be held for individuals.

