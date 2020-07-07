Sullivan County mayor to decide on two-district utility merger by end of week

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable sat with representatives from Weaver Pike and Holston Utility Monday evening to map out a proposed merge between the pair.

Venable told News Channel 11 that he’s not yet approved the proposal, but he will reach a decision by the end of the week.

“With what I know, I’m very supportive of this merger,” Venable said. “We just want to make sure that it’s done efficiently.”

Weaver Pike and Holston Utility serve over 3,300 customers in Sullivan County, and its merge would create the South Fork Utility District.

Previously, both Weaver Pike and Holston Utility have undergone state investigation for financial impropriety.