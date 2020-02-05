Breaking News
Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
1  of  7
Closings & Delays
Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools Tri-Cities Christian School
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5:30

Sullivan County man indicted on tax evasion, forgery charges

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Richard Daniel Wolfe

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County man has been arrested on several charges, including tax evasion and forgery.

A Sullivan County grand jury indicted Richard Daniel Wolfe on four counts of tax evasion, four counts of forgery, two counts of theft, and two counts of perjury.

Investigators with the Tennessee Department of Revenue say Wolfe made false entries when he registered two boats with the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office, forged the sellers’ signatures, and failed to remit use tax to the state.

Wolfe turned himself in at the Sullivan County Detention Center on Wednesday. Bond was set at $12,500.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss