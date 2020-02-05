Sullivan County man indicted on tax evasion, forgery charges

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County man has been arrested on several charges, including tax evasion and forgery.

A Sullivan County grand jury indicted Richard Daniel Wolfe on four counts of tax evasion, four counts of forgery, two counts of theft, and two counts of perjury.

Investigators with the Tennessee Department of Revenue say Wolfe made false entries when he registered two boats with the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office, forged the sellers’ signatures, and failed to remit use tax to the state.

Wolfe turned himself in at the Sullivan County Detention Center on Wednesday. Bond was set at $12,500.