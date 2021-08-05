Sullivan County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County man is facing charges after authorities say they found images of children engaged in sexual activity on his computer.

After receiving two tips through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office secured subpoenas to determine the physical location of the Internet Protocol, or IP, address that was provided with the tips.

The sheriff’s office says a search warrant was executed Thursday morning at the home of Laborne Waltrip, 62 of Blountville, during which investigators seized a computer that contained seven images of children engaged in sexual activity.

Waltrip was arrested and charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into the Sullivan County Jail. The sheriff’s office says a bond has not been set at this time.