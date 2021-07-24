Sullivan County man charged with rape, kidnapping

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing charges after investigators discovered a woman being held against her will inside of a home.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says Harley Ramey, 33 of Bluff City, was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed Friday in the 500 block of Silver Grove Road, which led to investigators discovering the victim being held against her will.

Ramey is facing several charges, including aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.