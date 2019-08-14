Sullivan County man arrested on drug charges one month after search revealed drugs in home

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested one month after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating Warren Hilton, 28, of Kingsport, earlier this year.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit searched Hilton’s home on July 12 after obtaining a warrant.

The search allegedly uncovered two ounces of methamphetamine, digital scales, used syringes and 40-caliber handgun ammunition.

Hilton was reportedly not home during the search, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Authorities were conducting surveillance close to Hilton’s home on Monday and saw him in the passenger seat of a vehicle leaving the area.

The release says the vehicle was stopped in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on East Stone Drive in Kingsport.

Hilton was arrested on the outstanding warrant and given an extra warrant for violation of probation. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hilton was in possession of methamphetamine, used syringes and a spoon when he was arrested.

Hilton is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.