Sullivan County man arrested on child porn charges

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County man is facing charges after authorities say they found images of child pornography at his home.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Ernest Wayne Norton, 23, of Bristol, on Wednesday, August 25.

The sheriff’s office says it received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography being sent through a Snapchat account.

“Investigators began (an) investigation into the suspected child pornography and secured subpoenas

to determine the physical location of the Internet Protocol (IP) address that was provided with

the tips,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

A search warrant was executed at Norton’s home on August 25. The sheriff’s office says three images of child pornography were found during the initial search. Investigators seized several phones for further examination.

Norton is facing three counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He was released on a $3,000 bond the day after his arrest.