Sullivan County man arrested after deputies find 4+ pounds of marijuana

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Jacob Hare (Photo: SCSO)

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after authorities say they found a large amount of marijuana, marijuana wax, cash, and guns inside his home.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant last Saturday at 589 Highway 394 in Blountville.

Deputies found 4.78 pounds of marijuana, 77 jars of marijuana wax, drug paraphernalia, $1,820 in cash, a pistol, and a shotgun according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Jacob Hare, 19 of Blountville, and charged him with possession of schedule IV narcotics for resale, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are used and sold, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Hare bonded out of the Sullivan County Jail on Sunday on a $2,627 bond.

The sheriff’s office says federal charges are also being pursued.

