Sullivan County man & woman at center of Silver Alert found safe

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Thursday morning that a Sullivan County man and woman at the center of a Silver Alert have been located and are safe.

The TBI had issued a Silver Alert for two missing people in Sullivan County on Wednesday.

A tweet from the TBI states that Lana and James Jackson both have a medical condition that could prevent them from getting home on their own.

Lana Jackson, 75, is described as having blue eyes and brown hair. The TBI states she is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a silver jacket.

James Jackson, 81, has brown hair and blue eyes. According to the TBI, he is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 131 pounds. James was last seen wearing a black hat, blue jeans and a gray jacket.

The Jacksons could be traveling in a 2015 blue Ford Escape with TN tag IDP8886, according to the TBI.

A report from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office states one of James and Lana’s family members contacted authorities saying they had left their home around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Family members told police the Jacksons could be heading toward Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.