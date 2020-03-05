Sullivan County leaders to meet with engineer Thursday to discuss expanding jail

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County leaders are expected to meet with a structural engineer to discuss the possibility of expanding the Sullivan County Jail.

The facility has dealt with dangerous overcrowding in the past.

At one time, the jail housed more than 1,000 inmates with 619 beds.

Back in November, commissioners approved funding for a pre-trial release program that Sheriff Jeff Cassidy proposed.

The commission also approved 10 additional corrections officers.

On Thursday, leaders are expected to meet with a structural engineer to review the current jail’s site and possible future expansions. That meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m.