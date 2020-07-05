Sullivan County leaders to discuss a merge of 2 utility districts Monday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Leaders in Sullivan County will meet Monday afternoon to discuss the future of a pair of utility districts.

A proposed merger between Weaver Pike and Holston Utility will be the topic of discussion.

If approved, the agencies will become a combined South Fork Utility District.

The meeting will be open to the public at the commission room inside the Sullivan County Courthouse at 3 p.m. Monday.

Both districts were under investigation in 2019 by the state comptroller’s office for financial impropriety.