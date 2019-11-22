Sullivan County leaders approve pre-trial release program to help relieve jail overcrowding

Breaking News
by: News Channel 11 Staff

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Commission has approved funding for a pre-trial release program to help relieve overcrowding at the county’s jail.

The commission approved the measure during a meeting Thursday night.

The plan proposed by Sheriff Jeff Cassidy would allow those who are charged with certain crimes to not be booked in the jail before their trial.

Cassidy has already identified 91 inmates who will qualify for the program.

As part of the plan, the commission also approved 10 additional corrections officers.

