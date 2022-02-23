SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — County commissioners on Tuesday voted to spend millions in federal COVID-19 relief funds — specifically the American Recovery Plan Act — to invest in a new jail.

Officials voted that $10 million will flow into the new jail funding after $80 million in issued bonds in 2021 left the county $13 million short. Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said leaders are confident that the remaining $3 million can be saved during the building process.

Using these funds helps to prevent a tax increase for Sullivan County residents, Venable noted in a past interview in early February.

Venable mentioned that the new structure will provide a more secure environment for inmates and jail workers.

A comparison of the current Sullivan County Jail — a 30-year-old structure — and an image of the new jail, which is proposed to be built using pod construction.

“The jail is going to end up making our corrections people more secure at doing their job, and the prisoners will be more secure also,” he said.

This statement comes after three inmates escaped the Sullivan County Jail through an air vent on Feb. 3 — two of whom were reported dead following a multi-county police pursuit in North Carolina. The U.S. Marshals Service captured the third inmate nearly a week after the escape.

The new structure will consist of pod construction, meaning the units built off-site will be installed into the building. It will be able to house up to 560 inmates, with space for 260 more inmates after future renovations — adding to the 614 inmate capacity of the current structure.

Venable said in a previous interview with News Channel 11 that the new jail is a decade in the making, as the funds were not available when he first became mayor in 2014.

Commissioners have also expressed concerns involving the jail, noting that the 30-year-old structure is overcrowded and understaffed.