KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)–Tri-Cities students’ proficiency levels in math and English language arts (ELA) are showing significant improvement from mid-pandemic levels, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) Tuesday.

“We’re seeing a rebound,” Sullivan County Director of Schools Charles Carter told News Channel 11.

Proficiency levels in math and English language arts are back above 2019 levels for Sullivan County students.

In 2021, 24.1% of Sullivan County students achieved proficiency in ELA. This year, 35.6% of students achieved ELA proficiency. In math, Sullivan County proficiency levels reached 33.1% this year, up from 16.7% in 2019.

Kingsport City Schools (KCS) saw a similar trend. In 2021, 38.1% of Kingsport students achieved proficiency in ELA, compared to 45.2% this year. Math proficiency rates this year were up to 43.3% from 36.9% in 2021.

WJHL-TV

Kingsport School City Schools leaders said they’re excited to see these upward trends in this year’s results.

“Overall, we’ve been very pleased, especially with our science scores,” said Kingsport Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Rhonda Stringham. “Some of our science scores, we exceeded the state by 12, and 15 percentage points.”

Though the district is performing above the state average in ELA and math, Stringham said she’s eager to get district scores higher.

“We’re rolling up our sleeves and looking at how we want to support teachers and schools with those challenges,” said Stringham.

Kingsport is targeting reading and math scores in particular next year with plans to begin tutoring services earlier than last year and kicking off a new program for students struggling with reading.

The two KCS schools that have already tested the intervention saw gains in their reading scores this year, Stringham said.

“Using this new material, we’re really hoping to see a big bump next year,” Stringham told News Channel 11.

Local school systems are still required to confirm state data on attendance and other demographic factors, and as such, results released Tuesday are considered preliminary.