Sullivan County investigators charge man with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A child pornography investigation has led to charges against a Sullivan County man.

Oscar Vega, 31 of Blountville, was arrested and charged Tuesday morning with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says it launched an investigation after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user was uploading what appeared to be child pornography through the app Snapchat.

Investigators were able to obtain the account information as well as the image that triggered the investigation from Snapchat.

The sheriff’s office says after it identified Vega as the account holder, a search warrant was executed at his home and he admitted to possessing and transmitting child porn.

Vega remains in the Sullivan County Jail and no bond has been set yet.

Additional charges are possible.