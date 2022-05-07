BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Sullivan County Jail inmate is dead after a incident officials are classifying as a medical emergency.

According to a statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), one male inmate experienced a “medical issue” Thursday night while in custody inside the facility.

The inmate was reached for emergency care by jail medical staff, and was later transferred to an area medical facility by Sullivan County EMS where he was pronounced dead.

Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus was notified of the incident as part of SCSO protocol, and has requested an autopsy to determine causes of death.

SCSO officials said the inmate’s identity will be released once family members are aware of his death.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.