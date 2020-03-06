Sullivan County health officials: Practice ‘social distancing’ ahead of possible COVID-19 outbreak

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than a dozen states have at least one person who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Tennessee made the list Thursday.

In the hopes of dismantling the coronavirus before it affects Sullivan County, health officials called for a meeting this afternoon to discuss their action plan, at the Sullivan County Courthouse.

“Our current status is there are no cases in Sullivan County. There’s not even anybody under investigation,” Dr. Stephen May said.

Sullivan County Health Officials have implemented an action plan to prevent the virus from spreading, like practicing social distancing.

“Even though it’s spread by respiratory droplet and that’s about six feet,” Dr. May said. “In many cases, we become rather lax in our day-to-day public health — such as washing hands, covering our coughs, social distancing ourselves

Sullivan County Regional Medical Director, Dr. Stephen May, advises to decrease exposure with workmates and to stay home if you fall seriously ill.

“Our Tennessee work ethic is we work when we’re halfway falling down,” Dr. May said.

On top of the spread of the virus, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said he is concerned about the economic impact this may have on Sullivan County.

Mayor Venable said, “It’s already being felt in Washington, Oregon, and California. People are staying home. They’re not spending their money. We warned our people about cash flow here, with the government, because we’re relying upon sales tax. If people don’t get out and people don’t go to the movie, that decreases our revenue.”

Mayor Venable advises people not to take any type of illness lightly.

“Be aware of our temperature. If we have a sore throat, if we have stuffy noses, if we have runny noses, so that’s what people have to do,” Venable said.

He added that if you have these symptoms, to call the ER first before walking into a hospital.

“Our EMS officials are going to be exposed if there is an outbreak so we want them to be prepared,” Venable said. “Follow their orders. Don’t take a chance of infecting everybody that’s in that area, so be extremely careful.”